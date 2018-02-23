Hilton Head Grand Marshal brings Gullah flair to St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The streets in Hilton Head will be filled in about two weeks with St. Patrick’s Day revelry.

This year, the man leading that parade is not only a native of Island, but he’s taken the words and the message of Native Islanders around the world.

“I thought, ‘I have been involved in cultural preservation and cultural diversity.’ I said, ‘Why not? This is an opportunity,” said Dr Emory Campbell.

Being named Hilton Head’s St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal is an opportunity for Dr. Emory Campbell to continue spreading Gullah culture to the current Islanders — and the thousands of visitors each year.

“I think people will be more curious, ‘Who is that guy? What is Gullah?'” said Dr. Campbell. “So we will have a chance to have conversations and dialogue that probably wouldn’t have happened before.”

Campbell, the Executive Director of Penn Center, Inc. on St. Helena Island, is a fifth generation Gullah — the name of African Americans who live in the coastal Lowcountry region of South Carolina and Georgia.

He continues to spread the word about this African American culture through his tours with Gullah Heritage Tours.

Campbell helped lead the movement to preserve Gullah culture and make Gullah people in the rural areas more aware of the importance of their African cultural heritage.

He was also a member of the committee that translated the New Testament into the Gullah language.

Campbell’s travels even took him back to Africa, hosting Sierra Leone’s President Joseph Saidu Momoh for the “Gullah Reunion” at Penn Center in 1988.

He also led the historic “Gullah Homecoming” to Sierra Leone in 1989. The Sierra Leoneans made Campbell an honorary Paramount Chief with the royal title of Kpaa Kori I.

His goal? To connect the Gullah language to its native people, celebrating their similarities and differences.

“The interest in people’s one another’s background are becoming more and more prevalent,” explains Campbell. “People have become more curious, they want to know more about their fellow man, their neighbors, because more and more now more people are becoming neighbors.”

Now Campbell will leads his fellow neighbors in what may call the biggest event on Hilton Head.

It’s a different way of reaching out and allowing people to learn about the people who came to this island long before any float rolled down the streets.

“Two things about culture that people want to know. What kind of language do they speak, and what kind of food they eat,” laughs Campbell. “This Island has always been diverse when it comes to foodways and art and music, so I think we will all enjoy St Patrick’s Day.”

When asked what the Gullah saying for the St. Patrick’s Day parade is, Campbell said, “Be gad for see one no,” which means “Be glad to see you all.”

Campbell has no expectations for the Parade March 11. He just wants good weather, and lots of smiles.

Campbell is the 3rd African American to be named Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal.