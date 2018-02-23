Florida governor moves to ban mentally ill, people under 21 from buying guns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NBC News) — Florida’s governor unveiled a sweeping plan to boost school security for students and teachers.

Gov. Rick Scott has been engaged in emergency meetings with law enforcement, school administrators, and other agencies since 17 students and faculty were killed in Parkland.

He is proposing prohibiting individuals under the age of 21 from purchasing guns, with exceptions for active duty and reserve military and spouses, national guard members, and law enforcement.

The plan would also outlaw bump stocks and bar persons struggling with mental illness from buying guns.

“I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun,” Scott said. “I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun.”

The governor’s plan calls for a new “see something, say something” hotline, website and mobile app.

To help pay for it, Scott said he is considering abandoning more than $180 million in planned tax cuts and urged lawmakers to temporarily shelve plans for pursuing money for hometown projects.

A ban on semi-automatic AR-15 rifles was not included in the proposal, which is a key demand of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Scott said banning specific weapons would not fix the problem.

His announcement came a day after Trump expressed support for arming teachers.

The governor made it clear that he hopes to have these changes implemented by the next school year.