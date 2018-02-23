Elder fraud crackdown nationwide, a look at local cases

Elder fraud is apparently big business. The U.S. Justice Department announced this week a crackdown on the crooks who prey on older people. It says in the past year more than 200 defendants have faced federal criminal charges for defrauding the elderly. At issue: investment scams, phone scams and mail fraud.

“People who are committing these sort of crimes are intentionally looking for older victims, it’s not by mistake it’s by design,” says Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg who works in Savannah for the Southern District of Georgia.

Hertzberg says he recently talked to Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the nationwide crackdown and several local cases being prosecuted in Savannah.

“The Attorney General has announced that the department is focused on elder fraud and combating elder fraud which is something we take very seriously here at the U-S attorney’s office as well.” said Hertzberg. “We want to address the plague of elder fraud which is terribly unfortunate. We’re talking about the most vulnerable members of our society and the predators who prey upon them.

Since last summer, Hertzberg says his office has prosecuted two cases that run the gambit on elder fraud. One is an investment fraud scheme he says netted the defendants $15 million dollars. The other is a credit card scam that allowed a local thief to steal $15,000 from an elderly widow. Hertzberg says both types of crimes are taken seriously, because an elderly person is losing their hard earned money.

In the cast of the investment scheme (called Black Gold) he told us that Georgians lost about $400,000 after being told by so called investors that their money would be invested in oil and gas wells. Four defendants from out of state were charged after a local Secret Service Agent obtained the “goods” on the fraudsters which allowed for the charges to be filed.

“These people were looking to target older Americans who had large savings,” said Hertzberg . “Victims were told they could roll over their IRA without any difficulty, part with all the money they had ever earned and put it really into what were dry holes in Texas.”

“We even have text messages from one fraudster bragging to the other that he recently got an investment from an individual who was 89 years old. And the response is the man seems like a ‘prime re-investment candidate somebody that they can go back to again’ and they mention his age specifically,”: said Hertzberg.

The issue of being cheated by strangers is bad enough but there are also cases where an older person is cheated by someone they know. Hertzberg outlined the case of an 85 year old Savannah woman. He says she gave a care worker her credit card to buy groceries and medicine. But after that worker left the woman’s employ, the card remained in the worker’s possession. The card was then given to a local man who got a local bank teller to help him make $15,000 worth of withdrawals from the card.

Hertzberg told me he prosecuted the defendant in that case Maynard Sanders. He says Sanders is being sentenced next week and “faces 14 years in federal prison.”

He also said court documents showed Sanders apparently a habit of targeting the elderly. “We were able to go into his cell phone and look at his messages and Sanders was telling his confederates at the bank with whom he was working – get me information on big accounts and make sure they are old people.”

Hertzberg says the Justice Department as well as his office is putting the crooks on notice. “Nationwide there have been an uptick in those prosecutions, something that we’re going to be focusing on,” he said.

If you are an older person in trouble or you know of a senior citizen who may be a victim of fraud, Hertzberg says your first stop should be local police. He says making a police report initially documents the fraud and is important as a record with credit card companies for example.

He also says help is available from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office (912-652-7308) which has a prosecutor assigned to elder fraud.

There is also the Secret Service (912-652-4401)

Other resources: the victim hotline at the Justice Department. 1-855-4-VICTIM or 1-855-484-2846.