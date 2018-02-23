Check out this week’s ‘Perfect Pets’ up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time again for our Perfect Pets of the week.

All of these furry friends are up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

BOYSENBERRY

Meet Boysenberry! He’s a sweet 2-year-old who can be a little shy on his first meet and greet.

But he’s a real lover and enjoys being around the people he most trusts. With some patience, he could be the perfect addition to any home!

BOOTIE

Say hello to Bootie! He’s a loving, big guy, who is the ideal couch potato.

His favorite things include playing with his toy football, rubs, and scratches, going for walks, and being around his human friends.

He doesn’t mind other dogs and is house trained.

SCOOTER

The volunteers at the Humane Society say this 11-year-old Retriever/Lab mix just wants to be loved and likes to talk to you about his day.

Scooter would do best in a home with no children where he is the only animal.

PEPPER

Meet Pepper. This handsome 2-year-old is hoping you’re the salt to his spice!

He loves attention and cuddles… and wants nothing more than to go home with you.

If you’re interested in adopting Boysenberry, Bootie, Scooter or Pepper, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit humanesocietysav.org.