Authorities investigate post advising possible shooter at HHI Middle School

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County authorities are investigating a Facebook post that surfaced on Friday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the post read “Hilton Head Island Middle School! Possible Shooter on the Grounds! #IslandPacket.”

BCSO says there is no truth to the Facebook post. A criminal investigation is underway to identify the source of the post.

The Beaufort County School District says classes are operating as normal.

“Please obtain your information regarding school safety from a trusted source—law enforcement, school officials and established print and television media—and avoid misinformation posted on social media from unreliable sources,” a statement from BCSO reads.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject who posted this Facebook message is asked to contact Master Sergeant Andres Florencio 843-255-3305.

Authorities investigated a threat at Hilton Head Island Middle School on Thursday that was written on a bathroom wall.

They have since determined there was no discernable threat to students.

Increased law enforcement remains on campus.