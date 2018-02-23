24-year-old Seabrook man dies after deputies deploy Taser

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A disturbance call over the weekend lead to the death of 24-year-old Seabrook man.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Trey Pringle died on Feb. 20 after deputies responded to an incident at a residence on Detour Road.

Early Saturday evening, deputies responded to the scene after a call regarding an out-of-control and injured family member, later identified as Pringle.

BCSO says he damaged property inside of the residence which caused him injury.

When medical help arrived, Pringle reportedly became combative. Deputies attempted to bring Pringle under control and he punched one of the male deputies in the head.

According to BCSO, deputies then Tased and restrained Pringle as he “continued to resist.”

Pringle lost consciousness and was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died.

Two deputies involved in the incident were treated and released for injuries.

BCSO Sheriff P.J. Tanner requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate and determine what caused the subject to lose consciousness.

The sheriff’s office says their “thoughts and prayers are with Trey Pringle’s family.”

The incident remains under investigation.

According to Pringle’s obituary, services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Pine Grove Baptist Church.