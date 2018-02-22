Video: Tiny red hats raise awareness for babies with heart defects

(NBC News) — Some very creative people all over the country are doing their part to raise awareness for congenital heart defects, by dressing up babies in tiny red hats.

Around 40,000 babies in the U.S. are born with a congenital heart defect every year.

“We are trying to raise awareness and make sure that the science continues to progress so that we can save these babies,” said Jan Wagoner from Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite a few adorable cries of protest, newborns all over the country are getting a little red hat this month.

They are all handmade and all are donated through the American Heart Association’s “little hats, big hearts” program.

Nationwide, more than 200,000 red hats have been donated through the program.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2EDh2gr