Vaden Automotive celebrates new dealership in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Vaden Automotive celebrated the official Grand Opening of a new dealership on Thursday.

Members of the Pooler Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Board of Directors, City Officials and Vanden leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Vaden Chevrolet.

“Being the only automotive dealership in Pooler makes this a very unique opportunity for our customers, and so far, the results have exceeded our expectations,” said owner Jane Vaden Thacher. “This dealership gives one-stop-shopping a whole new meaning, and Vaden is committed to making every customer’s experience a premiere one.”

The dealership, formerly known as Coastal Chevrolet, is located at 300 Outlet Parkway.

For more information call 912-450-7399 or visit danvaden.com.

Vaden Automotive was founded in 1968 by Dan Vaden. Currently, in its 50th year, the company is now led by his daughter, Jane Vaden Thacher, and is one of the largest woman-owned automotive dealership groups in the U.S.