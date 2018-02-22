The Latest: Russian curler stripped of bronze for doping

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has been stripped of his Olympic medal after admitting to a doping violation at the Pyeongchang Games.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife. Meldonium is believed to help blood circulation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced the sanction Thursday, saying Krushelnitsky’s results had been disqualified and his credential was withdrawn.

CAS says Krushelnitsky accepted a provisional suspension beyond the games but “reserved his rights to seek the elimination or reduction of any period of ineligibility based on no fault tor negligence.”

Russia was banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics over widespread doping at Sochi, but 168 Russians including Krushelnitsky were allowed by the IOC to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” under the Olympic flag.

___

4:15 p.m.

The United States has beaten Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women’s hockey.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women’s hockey history on Thursday to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.

Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of the shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.

It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.

It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women’s hockey history.

___

4:05 p.m.

The women’s gold medal hockey game between Canada and the United States is headed to a shootout at the Pyeongchang Games.

The score was tied 2-all at the end of regulation and after 20 minutes of overtime Thursday.

Canada is going for its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey. The Americans are trying to win their first since 1998.

___

3:45 p.m.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women’s Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn’t finish in what’s likely her final Winter Games.

Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

Shiffrin adds the silver medal to the gold she won earlier in the games in the giant slalom.

It was very likely the first and only Olympic race between U.S. teammates Vonn and Shiffrin.