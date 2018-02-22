School officials say threat made to ‘SHS’ not aimed at Savannah High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School, “the school threat circulating on social media referencing SHS has been investigated and found to be in no way connected to Savannah High School.”

They explained that the threat made on social media referenced a school only as “SHS” and caused concern for local families. Officials say campus police immediately began an investigation of the source and reference as soon as they were made aware of it. It has been determined that the threat against SHS referenced Springfield High School in Ohio.