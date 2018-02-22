Officials rule out vague ‘SHS’ threat at local schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parents, police and students across the country were on high alert after a post threatening school violence went viral on social media.

The post, referencing the common initials ‘SHS,’ was shared by a Facebook user named Ray Andres.

The first post stated “Yes, SHS is the school I want,” followed by another stating, “I will bring a gun to school tomorrow, so be prepared to hear gunshots.”

The post was shared a thousand times over and even reached the Coastal Empire. Some thought the threats were aimed at Savannah High School.

A spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says they looked into the threat in the interest of student safety.

SCCPSS released a statement that says, in part, it was “found to be in no way connected to Savannah High School” and that “every potential threat is taken seriously and investigated.”

Law enforcement in Emanuel County also took that threat seriously at its own SHS — Swainsboro High School.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Davis with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, the threat had been narrowed down to a source most likely out of Ohio.

But as a precaution, ECSO added ten extra patrols outside of the high school, as well as the elementary and middle schools.

“What’s going on now and what they see in the news and what the students, especially the younger students see on social media, I’m sure it causes some concern,” Davis said. “But if maybe the insulation of having some extra officers there helps, that’s what we wanna do.”

It has been determined that the threat was, in fact, in reference to Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

Local news outlets report that a 16-year-old female student at the high school was arrested and faces a felony charge of Inducing Panic.