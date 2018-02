Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s full steam ahead for construction on the new multi million dollar arena project. Parts of Savannah’s Westside, the Carver Village Community, will soon be transformed.

City leaders have hired a consultant who will help them manage the project. People along West Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue will soon see that roadway close while crews work to raise Gwinnett Street to help with flooding issues.

Alderman Van Johnson took News 3 on a tour of the site of the new arena.