Savannah-Chatham schools violate accreditation standards, report says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is in violation of accreditation standards and policies, according to a report by AdvancED.

The AdvancED Special Review Team and Georgia State Council found that SCCPSS is in violation of two policies and must take several steps indicated in the report.

The review was conducted during Nov. 13 to 16 last year after complaints received in the spring of 2017. SCCPSS received the report on Feb. 21, 2018.

AdvancED is a non-profit, non-partisan agency that conducts on-site reviews of school systems to ensure students are receiving a quality education.

Based on the agency’s findings, SCCPSS is in violation of two standards:

The governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support institutional effectiveness

The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities

The school system is required to identify and implement steps to meet these standards. They are not under review or probation, but a ‘Monitoring Review’ must be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

The school board and superintendent released the following statement in regards to the report:

As the 10th largest school district in the state of Georgia, we have the responsibility to ensure high quality educational offerings are provided every day to the 38,000 students we serve. We will examine the findings of the report, take steps for improvement, and continue to monitor our adherence to policies and procedures that support the standards of excellence. Our work together will continue to define the positive outcomes the School District has achieved over the last decade,and we remain focused on serving the educational needs of our students. We believe the areas cited for improvement in the report are attainable and we remain fully committed to act in the best interest of this community, the families we serve, and the students of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

According to SCCPSS, high schools will continue with their accreditation status ‘accredited’ pending progress made by the October deadline.

READ: AdvancED Special Review Team Report