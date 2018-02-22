Police seek 2 men accused of taking carts full of electronics from Walmart on Ogeechee Rd.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday Feb. 15, at approximately 4:22 a.m., two white males were in the Walmart on 6000 Ogeechee Road filling their shopping cart with a large amount of electronic items.

According to a report from Chatham County Police, as the two men approached the front entrance, an employee made an attempt to stop them. The two men then proceeded to push the shopping cart outside.

One of the male subjects was wearing army fatigues and pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee. The suspects placed the stolen items into a green colored, compact vehicle and fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6920.

