Our Hometown: SAA presents Bring It On the musical

Like Bring It On the Movie?

Well, you’re going to love the musical!

Join the Savannah Arts Academy Theatre Department as they take you on a high-flying journey– filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.

The two-day production opens this Sunday February 25 at 4 pm in SAA’s Varnadoe Auditorium– with a closing performance beginning at 7 pm, Monday, February 26.

Online tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased here

For more information, call: (912) 395-5000.