Local cosplay group’s ‘Black Panther’ pic goes viral

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local cosplay group known as the UsualRangers5, an all black team that has cosplayed various characters from movies and comic books, recently got the attention of some A-list stars from the blockbuster hit “Black Panther” after posting a group picture on Instagram.
First the photo was reposted by actor Winston C. Duke who played M’Baku in the “Black Panther” film and then actress Lupita Nyongo who played Nakia in the film posted the photos on IG and Twitter.
The cosplay group Usualrangers5 includes André L. Johnson, Cree Rogers, Jerry Pringle, Aaron Pringle, Chris Housey and Kayce Mauldin.