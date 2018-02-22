Hinesville fire captain dies during training session

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Fire Captain Earnest “Moe” McDuffie died this week while performing a physical fitness training session, according to the City of Hinesville.

McDuffie, 51, was running at a local park on Tuesday, Feb. 20 when he fell unconscious.

His colleagues at the Hinesville Fire Department immediately rendered CPR until he was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center. There McDuffie was pronounced dead from “a nature and cause of fatal injury that is still to be determined.”

According to the city, McDuffie joined the fire department in 2001 and progressed to Engineer in 2007. He was promoted to Lieutenant/Deputy Fire Marshal in 2010.

In 2013, he was promoted to Captain and became the city’s first African-American Fire Marshal/Chief Fire Investigator.

“I was impressed with Moe from the first time I met him because of his personality,” said HFD Chief Lamar Cook. “He was the same from the first time I spoke to him until the last time I spoke with him because he was just a genuine and great person who put his God first, his family second and his job third. We were also his family. At the fire station, we say that if you want to predict your future, you have to create it. Moe did that with his job and his life. He treated people the way that he wanted to be treated and you can tell that by how everyone feels about him.”

Funeral services for McDuffie will be held on Monday, Feb. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Live Oak Church of God.

Visitation will take place at Live Oak Church of God prior to funeral services on Monday, Feb. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.