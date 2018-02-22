‘He never went in’ Armed school officer resigns, retires after Parkland shooting

Two other officers who previously responded to one of the calls related to the suspect were placed on restrictive duty

WTVJ Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. (WTVJ) — The Broward County Sheriff says an armed school resource officer who was at Marjory Stoneman High School was on campus but “never went in.”

Sheriff Scott Israel said on Thursday that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned and retired from the Broward County Sheriff Department after he was suspended without pay.

“What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” Israel said, referencing security footage.

When asked what Peterson should have done during the shooting, Israel said he should have “went in, addressed the killer and killed the killer.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel during a press conference Thursday (NBC News).

Israel also addressed on Thursday two past calls to the sheriff’s office related to suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz that were not fully acted upon.

“In two of these cases, after being briefed by internal affairs, I’ve restricted two of our deputies while we delve further into this, to take statements and make a decision whether or not they could have done more or should have done more,” he said, adding. “It’s a fluid investigation. They are on restricted duty.”

The announcement comes after 17 people, mostly teenagers, were shot dead at the school in Parkland.

The accused gunman is Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had previously been reported over disturbing behavior particularly about weapons.

Israel on Wednesday announced that he directed a new policy that will arm Broward County deputies stationed at schools with a rifle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s