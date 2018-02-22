‘He never went in’ Armed school officer resigns, retires after Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WTVJ) — The Broward County Sheriff says an armed school resource officer who was at Marjory Stoneman High School was on campus but “never went in.”

Sheriff Scott Israel said on Thursday that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned and retired from the Broward County Sheriff Department after he was suspended without pay.

“What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” Israel said, referencing security footage.

When asked what Peterson should have done during the shooting, Israel said he should have “went in, addressed the killer and killed the killer.”

Israel also addressed on Thursday two past calls to the sheriff’s office related to suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz that were not fully acted upon.

“In two of these cases, after being briefed by internal affairs, I’ve restricted two of our deputies while we delve further into this, to take statements and make a decision whether or not they could have done more or should have done more,” he said, adding. “It’s a fluid investigation. They are on restricted duty.”

The announcement comes after 17 people, mostly teenagers, were shot dead at the school in Parkland.

The accused gunman is Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had previously been reported over disturbing behavior particularly about weapons.

Israel on Wednesday announced that he directed a new policy that will arm Broward County deputies stationed at schools with a rifle.