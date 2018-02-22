Effingham County authorities arrest 18-year-old for terroristic threats

18-year-old Noah Tyson of Guyton

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials charged an 18-year-old on Thursday with one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Noah Tyson is from Guyton and went to South Effingham High School before graduating in January.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested him in an ongoing investigation.

According to ECSO, statements allegedly made by Tyson resulted in the search of his residence and led to his arrest.

Authorities say the investigation will continue and may result in additional charges.

