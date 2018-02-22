Community Corner: Megagenesis-Savannah helps middle, high school students prepare for future

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Parents and students get ready! Megagenesis-Savannah takes place this weekend at Johnson High School.
Now in its twelfth year, the free college and career fair features dozens of universities, workshops, and panel discussions, and more.
Megagenesis founder, Dr. Zke Zimmerman says since its inception, tens of thousands of students across the country have benefited from the program.
Click the arrow in the video box for information on how you can get involved.

Megagenesis XII
Saturday, February 24
9 am – 3:10 pm
Johnson High School
FREE!
(912) 704-3165
megagenesis-savannah.org
(Lunch is provided free to all attendees – participants and presenters)

