Community Corner: Megagenesis-Savannah helps middle, high school students prepare for future

Parents and students get ready! Megagenesis-Savannah takes place this weekend at Johnson High School.

Now in its twelfth year, the free college and career fair features dozens of universities, workshops, and panel discussions, and more.

Megagenesis founder, Dr. Zke Zimmerman says since its inception, tens of thousands of students across the country have benefited from the program.

Click the arrow in the video box for information on how you can get involved.

Megagenesis XII

Saturday, February 24

9 am – 3:10 pm

Johnson High School

FREE!

(912) 704-3165

megagenesis-savannah.org

(Lunch is provided free to all attendees – participants and presenters)