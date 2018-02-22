Chatham County youth meet with local leaders to discuss school safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Youth Commission is speaking up on school violence. They met with local leaders Wednesday to discuss how the deadly school shooting in Parkland has affected them.

Alderman Van Johnson and Chatham County Chief Assistant DA for Juvenile Court Diane McLeod led the discussion to talk about the students’ feelings after the shooting as well as some of the recent threats and pranks happening in local schools. they also spoke about bullying and safe sex and crimes happening in their schools and community.