Beaufort County authorities investigate threat of violence at middle school

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a threat found written on a bathroom wall at a middle school on Thursday.

Students told administrators at Hilton Head Island Middle School about the writing on the wall of a girl’s bathroom.

The threat advised students not to attend school on Friday as there would be “killings.”

School officers were notified and students were questioned. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, no weapons were found.

“Although there has been no information obtained to substantiate the threat at this time, the investigation is ongoing,” a release from BSCO stated.

School officials say there will also be an increased number of Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers on and around the middle school campus on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County School District urge students to report suspicious activity and threats of violence to law enforcement and school administrators.

BCSO asks anyone with information on the identity of the person that wrote the threat in the bathroom to contact their office at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.