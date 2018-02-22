Assistant principal arrested in animal cruelty case

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Toombs County officials are investigating a case involving cruelty to animals.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Dr. Henry Hankerson, 45, was arrested and faces a charge of Cruelty to Animals.

Dr. Hankerson is currently the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Baldwin County High School in Milledgeville.

He previously worked for the Vidalia City School District as the Assistant Principal of J.R. Trippe Middle School from 2005 to 2016.

After receiving complaints concerning animal cruelty, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Sunday to Hankerson’s home in Vidalia.

“Deputies discovered deplorable living conditions and a deceased dog on the property,” TCSO said in a release.

The incident report notes that the dog appeared to have been dead for several days.

There were several bowls in the dog’s vicinity that had water in them, but no food, according to the report.

A warrant was secured for Hankerson’s arrest and he turned himself in on Monday.

According to TCSO, Hankerson has been released on a $5,000 bond.

They the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case is ongoing.