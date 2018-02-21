Video: Teen battling for life receives car of his dreams

WOODLAND, Calif. (CNN) — It was a dream come true for a California teenager who has been battling a life-threatening heart-condition.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jonas Brait now has one of the coolest cars in town.

What would you ask for if you had one wish?

For 17-year-old Jonas, it was his dream car. And he got it!

Jonas Brait says, “But I got the last year of it, the 2003. I’m pretty excited about that.”

An Acura C-11.souped up exactly to his specifications with new wheels and of course a sound system to go with all those fancy finishes and that perfect paint job.

Nathan Wright, the Les Schwab Tire Center Manager, says “Jonas’s reaction when we unveiled that car was priceless.”

A dream made possible by Les Schwab of Woodland, unveiled right in front of his family and friends–all in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, delivering once again on their joy-giving mission.

“It was so exciting to see his face, something happy and joyful in his life again. Because he’s been through quite a lot,” says Jennifer Stolo, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation.

But for Jonas, who is battling a heart condition, today he can leave that struggle in the rear view mirror at least for a little while and just enjoy the ride ahead.

More than 300 children and teens in the region with life-threatening illnesses receive wishes from the local Make-A-Wish chapter.