Tree cutting on I-16 and I-95 helps driver safety

BULLOCH COUNTY—You may have noticed trees being cleared from the medians along I-16 and I-95. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the goal is driver safety.

“Over the last three years, we have seen 472 fatalities from striking trees which we consider fixed objects,” says GDOT spokesperson Jill Nagel. “Sixty percent of fatalities is motorists leaving their lane and crashing and fifty percent are hitting fixed objects.”

Removing these trees Nagel says will save lives.

“We are trying to clear the road ways so when someone departs from their lane, we are giving them more room of a clear zone.”

But cutting was not the original idea.

“We were talking about maybe thinning out. But because of the age of these mainly pine trees, we couldn’t thin them out because the root systems are all grown together.”

So why weren’t drivers informed about the decision? That’s what the Ogeechee Riverkeeper wants to know.

“The public was not involved in the process and this is public land, says Simona Perry. “It’s not a private timberland, it’s a public way.”

She says there’s more to consider like what will happen in the future following the project’s completion.

“What will happen to that area if all the trees are cut down. How will that be managed? Will they revegitate in certain area? Will they be using herbicides and pesticides. Which will get into our creeks and our streams and our swamps.”

So what will happen after all the trees come down?

“We are planning some pollinator gardens in certain places on I-16.” says Nagel. She also says that they will use herbicides which are environmentally safe.

The project will cost nearly $5 million dollars and is expected to be completed by 2020.