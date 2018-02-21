Students lead national movement for gun reform

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump on Wednesday hosted families and survivors of school shootings at the White House, as students in Florida are setting off a chain reaction across the country advocating for stronger gun laws.

Students are leading a national youth movement on gun control, with teens confronting state lawmakers and demanding change exactly one week after the deadly shooting in Parkland.

There have been classroom walkouts and rallies all over the U.S., from Minnesota to Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington state, to Washington D.C.

President Trump’s listening session included students, parents and teachers from Columbine, Newtown and Parkland.

“It’s not going to be talk like it was in the past. We’re going to get it done,” Mr. Trump said.

The president is supporting stronger background checks and a ban on bump stocks, but some gun rights advocates say that goes too far.

Next month many of those same students will come back Washington for a ‘March for Our Lives’ rally, which is expected to draw supporters from around the country.