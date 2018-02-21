SC gov hopeful supported pro-gun candidate, now criticizes one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A candidate seeking to be South Carolina‘s next governor is condemning a fellow Democrat for a positive rating from a gun rights group. But in South Carolina, experts say a candidate can’t win statewide without one.

Candidate Phil Noble on Tuesday accused state Rep. James Smith of being too pro-gun, saying, Smith “has voted over and over again with the NRA — getting A ratings — and now tries to fool people that he is on the right side of this issue.”

“South Carolina has one of the most lax set of gun laws in the country because of legislators like Smith and our kids and families are in grave danger,” Noble said. “Smith’s NRA report card should disqualify him as a potential Democratic nominee.”

But when questioned by The Associated Press about his voting record, Noble said that he supported 2014 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Vincent Sheheen even though Sheheen had gotten an “A” rating from the NRA two years earlier and also supported a guns-in-bars bill.

