Russia Investigation: Lawyer admits he lied

(NBC News) — New charges have been filed by special counsel Robert Mueller against a lawyer who worked with former Trump campaign officials.

The lawyer, Alex van der Zwaan, son-in-law of a Russian oligarch, pleaded guilty to lying to the special counsel about contacts he had with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.

“I believe that today’s plea is just one more step by Robert Mueller to reach that ultimate conclusion and find the truth, what really happened,” said former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.

So far the special counsel has charged nearly 20 people in the probe, including indicting 13 Russians last week.

Today, President Trump continued a days-long tweet-storm, blaming former President Obama for not stopping Russian meddling adding, “he thought crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to ‘rock the boat.'”

“It’s very clear that Russia meddled in the election, its also very clear, it didn’t have an impact on the election,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

