Police ID pedestrian hit near Abercorn, Largo

By Published:
Photo by Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. —  The Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a hit and run on Abercorn Street and Largo Drive early Wednesday morning, Feb. 21.

According to police, at around 1 a.m., Andrew McDonald, 31, was walking across the street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling south on Abercorn Street.  McDonald sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the SPD TIU tip line by calling (912) 525-2789. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

