Our Hometown: Chatham County offers West African Master Dance Class in honor of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a West African Master Dance Class .

dance s from Senegal, Ghana, Mali, and the Ivory Coast. Join members of Savannah’s Sankofa Center for the Arts this Saturday, February 24, as they explore traditionals from Senegal, Ghana, Mali, and the Ivory Coast.

Class begins at 2 pm at the Frank G. Murray Community Center on Whitemarsh Island.

All ages and levels are welcome.

Don’t forget to wear comfortable clothes.

Admission is $5 per dance r.

For more information, call: (912) 898-3320.