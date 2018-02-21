Our Hometown: Chatham County offers West African Master Dance Class in honor of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a West African Master Dance Class.
Join members of Savannah’s Sankofa Center for the Arts this Saturday, February 24, as they explore traditional dances from Senegal, Ghana, Mali, and the Ivory Coast.
Class begins at 2 pm at the Frank G. Murray Community Center on Whitemarsh Island.
All ages and levels are welcome.
Don’t forget to wear comfortable clothes.
Admission is $5 per dancer.
For more information, call: (912) 898-3320.