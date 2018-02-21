Officials move closer to selecting new Pooler police chief

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb, the city has received 51 resumes from candidates from all across the country to fill the position for Pooler’s new police chief. They have now closed the search and the mayor and city manager are reviewing the resumes received.

The City Manager will hire the new chief, and the hope is to have the new chief in place in April.

Lt. Jim Ward currently serves as the Interim Chief of the Pooler Police Department.

Pooler is also taking resume’s for a new finance director, too.