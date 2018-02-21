BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Glynn County residents may see some changes to the usual brown and gold color scheme used by the police department.

Glynn County Police Department officers will gradually move to a new graphics design with a black and white color scheme on patrol vehicles and badges.

Officers will also be issued new uniforms — a tan shirt and green pants.

“We are buying uniforms with money budgeted for that purpose, and are stripping cars with money already budgeted for that purpose,” said Chief John Powell. “We are not asking for additional money from the Board of Commissioners or the citizens of Glynn County to accomplish this.”

This will be a gradual process. Only new or damaged vehicles will receive new decals and uniforms will be phased in slowly.

Officials say this is to ensure there are no additional costs.