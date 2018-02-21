Man admits ‘I was almost a school shooter’

(KUSA) — Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It’s not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.

An act of kindness helped Aaron out of a dark place.

“I was almost a school shooter. I didn’t carry out anything, I didn’t hurt anyone. But in 1996, I almost did the worst possible thing,” read Aaron’s message.

Aaron goes on to talk about how he was an outcast and bullied in high school.

“People say mental health is the issue. And that’s true. My mental health was in sad shape, I was severely depressed and suicidal…A bigger issue was love. I had a severe lack of love, and I really think this kid did too.” said Aaron.

“But there is one thing that would have made it all different. One thing, that if it was in the equation, would have ended up in terror. I didn’t have access to an assault rifle. I was almost a school shooter. I am not a school shooter because I didn’t have access to guns,” said Aaron.

