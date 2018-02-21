Highway 84 closed after turpentine spill

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) — A two-vehicle accident near Dunlevie and Kent roads has shut down all lanes of traffic on Highway 84.

Two trucks, one tanker, were involved in the accident. One vehicle rolled over.

As a result, 4,800 gallons of turpentine spilled on the road.

Authorities have closed access to the highway over concern about the flammability of the turpentine.

Liberty County Emergency Management has put a shelter in place advisory in effect. Anyone living within a one-mile radius of the accident should stay in their home or evacuate if needed.

Law enforcement officials will be at all intersection to assist anyone wishing to leave the area.

No word on injuries or the estimated reopen time.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated.

Contributions made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.