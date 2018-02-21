Gun control advocates take aim at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) – Hundreds of anti-gun protesters have descended on the Georgia Capitol, fighting through drizzling rain to lobby the legislature for stricter gun laws.

Led by the advocacy group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the gathering was joined Wednesday by several Democratic lawmakers including House Minority Leader Bob Trammell of Luthersville.

Mallory Harris, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Georgia in Athens, addressed the crowd about the effect gun violence was having on young people.

She said she was part of a post-Columbine generation that saw horrific school shootings as almost routine occurrences.

The group pointed to several pieces of pending legislation they would like to see passed, including measures they say would strengthen the background-check system and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.