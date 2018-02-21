GSU football coach gets pied in the face for a good cause

VIDEO: Matthew Enfinger, News Editor for The George-Anne

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — For some Georgia Southern students, Wednesday’s fundraising opportunity was too sweet to pass up.

SOAR, GSU’s orientation program, hosted a pie-throwing event to benefit A Gift for Teaching, which provides supplies to schools in Orlando.

Chad Lunsford, head football coach, was happy to take one (or several) for the team.

“I don’t know why they would want to pie my face, but we’ll find out today,” he joked in an interview with The George-Anne.

Each pie in the face cost $2 or a donation of new or unused school supplies.

The fundraiser raised more than $150.