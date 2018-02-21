Future Gold: Donovan Johnson

Savannah, GA – The track and field events are some of the original events in the Olympic games. 12 year old Savannah sprinter Donovan Johnson wants to chase down future gold in the traditional Olympic events. He said an all time great athlete inspired him.

“Well Usain Bolt inspired me to run track and also to get my football up,” said Donovan Johnson.

In recent track meet in Gainsville, Florida. Donovan won his 400 meter heat with a time of 58.65 seconds and came in second place for 100 meter heat with a time of 12.95 seconds. His track coach, and father, Derrick Johnson believes his son can represent Team U.S.A. one day.

“I believe in him. I think I maybe his worst critic sometimes. I’m going to stay on him. I’m going to stay one him. I’m going to stay on him hard too,” said Derrick Johnson.

Derrick trains other young athletes in the Coastal Empire as a part of his traveling track team, Coach Johnson NMST. Coach Johnson included his son to be a part of the team to help him as much as he can.

“I don’t want to feel like later, I don’t want to have no guilt that I maybe I could have done this for my child or with my son. I could have did this. I want to be able to say I did all I could to push him,” said Derrick.

Derrick admits he can be a very tough coach, but Donovan loves having his dad in his corner.

“It’s very good because some dads don’t that. He’s respectful and he teaches me a lot of stuff,” said Donovan.

Coach Derrick cares about all of his athletes but it’s easy to see that Donovan could be one of his favorites.

“I’m so proud of him. Very proud of him to go down in Gainsville and to do what he did. I’m so proud of him,” said Derrick Johnson.