Free income tax help for area residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tax day is right around the corner. Why not check it off of the list early?

Free income tax assistance will be available to area residents on Friday and Saturday.

From 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, volunteers will be holding a phone bank right here at WSAV to take your calls.

On Saturday, a free tax filing site will be open at Savannah Gardens (500 Pennsylvania Ave.) from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There are several items you will need to bring:

official photo ID

social security card (you and your dependents)

all w2s, other income information including unemployment, retirement and social security benefits (if applicable)

healthcare forms

home mortgage interest

education forms (1098-T or 109-E)

childcare expenses

IPIN# – IRS Identification number

checking & savings account information for direct deposit

For additional information and locations visit niacdc.org or call 912-447-5577.

Remember: this year Tax Day is Tuesday, April 17.