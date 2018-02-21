Figure skating scandals take over social media during #WinterOlympics

(WFLA) — The ice dancing competition is not usually known for controversy, but it has had its fair share of mishaps this Winter Games.

And of course, each of those moments has gone viral.

Twitter exploded when viewers noticed the song Despacito was used by three different teams as the song continues to blare on car radios.

Oh good, #Despacito is on again. Don't skaters check in with each other on their song choices? Isn't it like prom dresses?#Olympics #FigureSkating — Paulo Senra (@paulosenra) February 19, 2018

Fans on social media are begging for more commentary during the ice skating routines from beloved Olympian Adam Rippon and comedian Leslie Jones.

The two commented on Canada’s jaw-dropping performance from the pair who is now leading the pack.

"Are they getting in trouble for how sexy they are?"@lesdoggg and @adaripp commentating on @tessavirtue and @scottmoir's short dance is everything we could have ever wanted. AND MORE. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/ykkNvv7L5p — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Jones said, “are they getting in trouble for how sexy they are?”

Rippon added that he could actually feel his hair growing from goosebumps when he watched the incredible skate.

France’s dance team didn’t escape the chatter online either.

Omg my heart is breaking for #PapadakisCizeron right now. Girl, I can only imagine what’s going through your head right now #wardrobemalfunction #Olympics — Emily Sanders (@ohhTHATemily) February 19, 2018

Early in their routine, the pair suffered after an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. But despite the distraction, the dynamic duo pulled off an epic performance and is currently in second place.

Tonight Team USA has one final shot at glory as the iconic couples prepare for their last Olympic event.

That feeling when you wake up and realize you won an Olympic medal last night! #BRONZE #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/CeTKgLPHYu — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

