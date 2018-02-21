Federal nuclear agency imposes fine for safety violations at Plant Vogtle 1 and 2

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is levying a $145,000 fine for safety violations by employees at the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant. The federal agency says at least 13 systems operators did not perform required safety checks on equipment and facilities but that those employees made false log entries saying inspections were completed.

An NRC spokesman told WSAV this involves Vogtle 1 and 2 reactors (which have been operating for years) and has nothing to do with the new and often controversial construction of two additional reactors at the facility.

The spokesman told us that violations occurred at the plant during a three month period in 2016 and that as a result the NRC launched an inquiry.

A press release did make it clear that no overall safety consequences have been found at Vogtle although the NRC called what happened “deliberate misconduct.”

The civil penalty was proposed against a Southern Company subsidiary – Southern Nuclear Operating Co, which sent us this statement:

At Southern Nuclear, we have a relentless focus on excellence in safety, security, reliability and compliance. We are committed to safety at all of our plants and take steps to ensure our employees are properly trained to safely operate and maintain them. Southern Nuclear does not tolerate acts of willful misconduct. We have a personal accountability training program in place that fully outlines expectations of trust and integrity at our company.

We were also told that NRC credited Southern Nuclear Co. for its immediate action, that the company did its own internal investigation and made revisions in procedures to improve the process for performance of these “safety rounds.”

Meanwhile, Sara Barczak from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy which has opposed construction of two new reactors told us this about the fine:

This is deeply troubling and we hope that Southern Nuclear is taking this seriously and has implemented disciplinary measures w/the employees in question. My understanding is that this is regarding the existing two reactors, Vogtle 1 & 2. If corners are being cut at the currently operating reactors, it makes one wonder if the same is happening at the under construction reactors? Hopefully, for safety sake, that is not the case.