A big change is on the horizon for Savannah’s Coastal Center for Developmental Services. The agency is rebranding to EmployAbility – and they’re trying to get the word out to the community. Wednesday, February 28, there will be a ribbon cutting and networking event, designed to introduce the public to their new organizational identity.

Event details:

Meet EmployAbility

Wednesday, February 28

noon – 2 pm

1249 Eisenhower Drive

FREE

RSVP’s requested

912-644-7575