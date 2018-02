SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah State College Professor Louis Lomax was a journalist, correspondent, and civil rights activist. It was Lomax who brought to the world Malcolm X.

Lomax co-hosted with Mike Wallace a documentary that featured the Nation of Islam and Malcolm X. He became one of the first African Americans to host his own interview television show.

