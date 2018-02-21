20 years since ‘Midnight’ movie

It’s been 20 years since Hollywood came to Savannah to make a movie version of the book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

It’s a movie that helped put Savannah on the map and WSAV’s Ben Senger talked with some of the key players about how it felt to be a part of it and how it shaped the decades that followed.

For more information about the Savannah Heritage Tours about the book and movie

For more information about the Mercer Williams House Museum. That is also where you'll eventually find information about Dorothy Kingery's upcoming book, While Justice Slept, a memoir about her brother's life that she says tells his real story.