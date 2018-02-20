West Point grants posthumous admission to Parkland shooting victim

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (NBC News) — The U.S. Military Academy is honoring the heroic actions of a 15-year-old killed in the Parkland high school shooting last week.

Friends of Peter Wang, an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet at Marjory Stoneman High School, said he was holding a door open so other students could escape the gunfire when he was shot.

Peter was wearing his uniform when he died.

His dream was to attend West Point and serve in the military.

In a rare move, West Point posthumously offered admission to Peter, saying he was a candidate “whose actions exemplified the tenets of Duty, Honor and Country.”

The offer was made on Feb. 14 and announced on Feb. 20.

READ: Statement from the United States Military Academy

Family and friends gathered in South Florida to lay Peter to rest on Tuesday.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida National Guard to honor Peter and two other JROTC members.

Peter’s loved ones have also petitioned Congress to give him a full honors military burial.

The petition has received more than 60,000 signatures but still needs to reach 100,000 before it would get a response from the White House.