Watch LIVE: Gov. Nathan Deal holds conference to outline tax code changes at noon

Click here to watch the event LIVE at noon.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Nathan Deal and legislators will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at noon in the North Wing of the State Capitol to outline changes to tax code legislation.

Last week, Gov. Deal introduced HB 918 which updates the 2018 Internal Revenue Code. According to a report from his office, the bill addresses the state revenue projections resulting from the Federal Tax Act while mirroring its 10-year timeframe.

The legislation would allow Georgia taxpayers to take the increased standard deduction at the federal level while providing flexibility to take either standard or itemized deductions at the state level. Another component would enhance personal exemptions by 25 percent.

“This legislation provides more flexibility and fairness to Georgians to decide what’s best for their families,” said Deal. “It will allow taxpayers to take full advantage of federal reforms while ensuring the fiscal health of our state long-term. This legislation will keep more hard-earned money in Georgians’ pockets and is an important step forward in modernizing state law to conform with federal reforms.”