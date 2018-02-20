Uber driver accused of relieving himself in front of passenger

WXIA Staff Published:

ATLANTA (WXIA) — An Atlanta Uber driver leaked away a five-star rating from one passenger after he relieved himself during a trip.

Tirhas Hailu says her driver picked her up from the airport earlier this week. As they were driving down the highway, Hailu says the driver reached for a cup, and instead of taking a sip, he stuck it between his legs and began urinating.

Hailu recorded the incident on her cell phone — including the driver’s response when he said: “I had to do that because I didn’t want to do it on myself.”

Uber released a statement about the incident, calling the driver’s behavior “completely unacceptable” and said he is no longer employed with the company.

But Hailu says because of the experience she will not use the rideshare service again.

