Trump directs ban on gun modifications, bump stocks

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — During a Medal of Valor event President Donald Trump announced he has directed the Justice Department to ban deadly gun modifications.

The president said he asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to clarify if bump stock devices were illegal after the Las Vegas massacre.

Trump says the process began in December.

On Tuesday he signed a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to propose regulations to “ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.”

Trump says he expects this to be finalized “very soon.”

“We cannot merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference,” said Trump.

Next week governors will be meeting at the White House to discuss federal and state law enforcment cooperation, common sense security measures and issues of mental health.