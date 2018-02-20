Teens charged in Ellabell church vandalism

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — Five teenagers have been arrested after reportedly vandalizing a church.

Deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the Eldora Baptist Mission Church on Monday when the damage was discovered.

Investigators found extensive damage to the building, including broken windows, as well as damage to the church lawn.

There was also evidence of a fire that BCSO says “could have resulted in the total destruction and loss of the church building.”

The juveniles, ranging in ages from 12 to 15, are charged with several felonies including burglary and criminal attempt to commit arson.

A member of the church says they will continue with services as usual.

They are in the process of cleaning and will soon begin repairs.