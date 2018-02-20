Teacher’s Black History Month decorations bring viral attention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — An elementary school teacher’s classroom door tribute to Black History Month has brought her some instant fame.

Nakimer Daniels, an art teacher at Radium Springs Elementary School, shared her decorations on Facebook.

Her post went viral with over 66,000 shares and 4,000 comments.

The door features an African American boy and girl on both sides of photos of historic black figures in history and present day.

She says she wanted the children to be able to relate to the decorations.

“They were like Mrs. Daniels, who are they? I was like they are you, or you, they could be anybody,” she said. “It’s something that relates to them and they just love it.”

Daniels says she is just as surprised as her students that she’s getting so much attention from all over the country.

She says she will continue to use her creative door decorating skills throughout the year.