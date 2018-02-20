SCCPSS accepting pre-k program applications

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Applications for the Savannah-Chatham County pre-kindergarten program are now being accepted online.

Applications for the 2018-2018 school year will be available from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Tuesday, March 6.

This is the first step of a two-part process. After applications, students will be chosen randomly by location through a lottery process until all available spots are filled.

Parents who are selected from the lottery will be contacted for enrollment.

The lottery will run on Tuesday, April 3.

Before applying, there are a few other things to note:

  • To participate, children must be four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2018, and must be a resident of Chatham County
  • Five-year-old children who have not previously attended the Pre-K program and who have developmental delays may also enroll
  • A birth certificate and proof of address are needed for the application

For any further information contact 912-395-1236.

Visit here to apply online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s