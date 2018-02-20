SCCPSS accepting pre-k program applications

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Applications for the Savannah-Chatham County pre-kindergarten program are now being accepted online.

Applications for the 2018-2018 school year will be available from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Tuesday, March 6.

This is the first step of a two-part process. After applications, students will be chosen randomly by location through a lottery process until all available spots are filled.

Parents who are selected from the lottery will be contacted for enrollment.

The lottery will run on Tuesday, April 3.

Before applying, there are a few other things to note:

To participate, children must be four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2018, and must be a resident of Chatham County

Five-year-old children who have not previously attended the Pre-K program and who have developmental delays may also enroll

A birth certificate and proof of address are needed for the application

For any further information contact 912-395-1236.

Visit here to apply online.